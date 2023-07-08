South Bend softball player to represent USA, late father at tournament in Spain

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For local softball player Makinzie Moore, an invitation to play at a tournament in Barcelona, Spain, was about representing Team USA and her hometown of South Bend.

But after the sudden death of her dad less than two weeks ago, it carries a much bigger meaning.

Makinzie started playing softball from a young age because of her dad, and for the past year since getting the invitation, he was working with her to get her ready for the international stage.

“I was four years old when I started playing softball. My dad was the one that pushed me into the game and taught me everything I know. He would hit with me, he would throw with me & he did that for 17 years. Every single time he got the chance, he would always go out with me.”

Now, she’s finding comfort in softball and taking her opportunity overseas to make her dad proud.

“My mom doesn’t want me to stop my life just because something has happened, and I know he really was for me going there,” Makinzie said. “He worked with me every day to get me better to go there, so I know he wants me to go there and to show them what I can do.”

