South Bend Cubs fall to Peoria 12-5; Alcántara homers twice

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After adding two wins to their record on Thursday night, the South Bend Cubs were unable to add a third on Friday.

The Cubs fell to the Peoria Chiefs 12-5 on a night that had way more fireworks than the night prior, and we’re not even talking about the postgame fireworks show at Four Winds Field.

The Chiefs scored 12 runs on 15 hits after scoring zero runs on zero hits Thursday, and that includes the half-inning of a suspended game from Wednesday night that had to be completed before Thursday’s night’s game could be played as scheduled. As you may recall, that one ended with four South Bend Cubs pitchers tossing a combined no-hitter.

Peoria jumped out to an early 5-1 lead after two innings, but South Bend tied things up in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a Kevin Alcántara grand slam. It was his second homer of the night, with the other being a solo shot in the bottom of the second.

The Chiefs retook the lead in the top of the eighth, but they didn’t stop there. Peoria added six more runs in the top of the ninth, and the Cubs had no answer.

The defending Midwest League champions are now 4-9 on the second half of the season and 34-44 overall. Peoria improves to 8-5 and 41-38.

Game five of the six-game series is set for Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.