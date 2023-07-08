Saturday Morning Sitdown: 17th annual Marine Mud Run

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 17th annual Marine Mud Run is coming up next weekend in South Bend, and it’s all to benefit some good causes.

The event was started to help raise funds for Toys for Tots, but funds will also go to veterans in need.

The 3-mile course gives you a taste of what Marines go through in training, but organizers say it’s a family-friendly event that’s not as daunting as you might think.

If you’d like to find out more, watch Jack Springgate’s full interview above with Jodie Commiato and Sam Alameda.

The mud run takes place on Saturday, July 15. You can pre-register at marinemud.us or register the day of the event from 7-8:30 a.m.

The cost is $45 for students, veterans, and first responders. It’s $60 for everyone else.

