RMHC Michiana raises money by donating 780 pounds of pop tabs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana? How about a local organization raising money for a good cause?

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana and United Federal Credit Union partnered for the first annual “Pop Tab Palooza” fundraiser on June 29, where they raised 780 pounds of pop tabs to support the charity’s mission.

They donated the pop tabs to OmniSource to weigh and recycle. OmniSource then provided RMHC with cash, which goes to support the operating expenses of caring for families at Beacon Children’s Hospital.

“Pop tabs are one of the first ways that many people get connected to our mission,” said Kierstin Eifler, RMHC Michiana’s chief executive officer. “It’s a great way to have fun while donating to help us provide a home-away-from-home for families in need.”

RMHC Michiana has received more than $10,000 from the pop tab program.

