Advertise With Us

RMHC Michiana raises money by donating 780 pounds of pop tabs

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana donates 780 lbs. of pop tabs on July 7, 2023.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana donates 780 lbs. of pop tabs on July 7, 2023.(RMHC Michiana)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana? How about a local organization raising money for a good cause?

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana and United Federal Credit Union partnered for the first annual “Pop Tab Palooza” fundraiser on June 29, where they raised 780 pounds of pop tabs to support the charity’s mission.

They donated the pop tabs to OmniSource to weigh and recycle. OmniSource then provided RMHC with cash, which goes to support the operating expenses of caring for families at Beacon Children’s Hospital.

“Pop tabs are one of the first ways that many people get connected to our mission,” said Kierstin Eifler, RMHC Michiana’s chief executive officer. “It’s a great way to have fun while donating to help us provide a home-away-from-home for families in need.”

RMHC Michiana has received more than $10,000 from the pop tab program.

To learn more about RMHC’s mission, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool
10-year-old dies after drowning at Nappanee Public Pool
Body of missing Michigan 2-year-old recovered in Detroit alley
Craig R. Topel
Man arrested after firing gun at Marshall Co. campground because he ‘wanted to sleep’
Family of Montell O’Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested
Family of Montell O’Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested
Christmas Tree Shops to close Mishawaka location

Latest News

Lifeguards at the Niles-Buchanan YMCA simulate saving someone from drowning.
Red Cross, lifeguards provide tips for summer pool safety
Photos of Montell and his children.
‘He was a great man’: Family reflects on loss of Montell O’Neal
Family of Montell O'Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested
Softball player to represent USA, South Bend, late father at tournament in Spain