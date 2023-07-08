Pet Vet; Kennel Cough

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -People are planning to travel more this year compared to last year according to Forbes.

If you will be traveling, then you may need to make boarding plans for your pets’ “stay-cation”. We’re highlighting “Kennel Cough”, a contagious respiratory condition that affects dogs.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser is here to help “clear the air” about this common condition.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.