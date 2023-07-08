Advertise With Us

Pet Vet: Kennel Cough

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -People are planning to travel more this year compared to last year according to Forbes.

If you will be traveling, then you may need to make boarding plans for your pets’ “stay-cation”. We’re highlighting “Kennel Cough”, a contagious respiratory condition that affects dogs.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser is here to help “clear the air” about this common condition.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Rashad Trice
Man accused of kidnapping of Michigan 2-year-old could face death penalty
Family of Montell O’Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested
Family of Montell O’Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Showers Departing this Afternoon; Sunny Sunday!
Full Tilt Arcade and Pinball
Full Tilt Arcade & Pinball invites you to play at largest local collection of pinball machines

Latest News

Warsaw man arrested on child rape charges
WARSAW MAN ARRESTED CHILD RAAPE
Saturday Morning Sitdown: 17th Annual Marine Mud Run
Saturday Morning Sitdown: 17th Annual Marine Mud Run
2nd Chance: Ryker
2nd Chance: Ryker
Pet Vet; Kennel Cough
Pet Vet: Kennel Cough