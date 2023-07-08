New trail could connect North Liberty to Potato Creek State Park

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A new three-mile trail could connect Potato Creek State Park to North Liberty.

Town officials say the second phase of the project would extend the trail to Lakeville.

“We expect traffic at Potato Creek to increase, especially when the inn comes...We also think that people looking to live in our area here, it’s an attraction for them for quality of life,” said Randy Lemert, who is the North Liberty Town Council President.

MACOG has done studies and will share its findings at an open house next week.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, representatives from the consulting firm DLZ will also be there to talk about options.

One option includes following “an abandoned railroad route south of Indiana 4.”

“This would be part of the network of trails that people are always looking to expand. These days it’s not enough to have a trail. People are looking for a network of trails and that they connect from point a to point b to point c,” said South Bend Tribune Reporter Joseph Dits.

“I see it as economic. I see jobs being able to go to the park. Use the trail for the kids who don’t have driver’s licenses so they can use it to get to work and get home from work. With the inn coming, there’s supposed to be a restaurant and multi-things that townspeople can use,” said Vicki Kitchen, who is the clerk treasurer for the town of North Liberty

Town leaders say this project would be funded through things like grants.

The open house is next Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the North Liberty Community Center.

