Meet Me on the Island returns to the Century Center

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The closest place you can get to an island getaway was in downtown South Bend Friday.

“Meet Me on the Island” returned for a night filled with music! Tonight’s performance was the JR Clark Band.

Jamming out all evening long behind the Century Center. WVPE helped make the event possible, saying they want to hold shows like these to bring the community together.

“Look, the events that we do, we always think of as friend-raisers, right?” said Anthony Hunt, manager of 88.1 WVPE. “Some people do it as a fundraiser - we just want people to remember that this is a good station, and it has tried to be a good partner in the community and try to celebrate that.”

The next event hosted by the radio station will be July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring the Whistle Pigs at the History Museum.

