Last day to head out to the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday is your last chance to head out to the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair, and even though it’s the final day, there’s still a lot going on!

From a cook-off challenge, to karaoke in the grandstands, as well as a petting zoo, and more, there’s still something for everyone at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds, including all of the rides, games, and fair food.

Members of the Fair Board tell 16 News Now that a lot of hard work goes into putting the fair on, which is why the last day is always so bittersweet.

“It’s sad. A lot of heartfelt work goes into this fair, from the beginning to end, so a lot of sadness, but also a lot of happiness because we accomplished a great thing,” says board member Stephanie Nelson.

The rides will shut down and the fairgrounds will close at 11 p.m.

For the full fair schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.