Last day to head out to the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday is your last chance to head out to the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair, and even though it’s the final day, there’s still a lot going on!

From a cook-off challenge, to karaoke in the grandstands, as well as a petting zoo, and more, there’s still something for everyone at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds, including all of the rides, games, and fair food.

Members of the Fair Board tell 16 News Now that a lot of hard work goes into putting the fair on, which is why the last day is always so bittersweet.

“It’s sad. A lot of heartfelt work goes into this fair, from the beginning to end, so a lot of sadness, but also a lot of happiness because we accomplished a great thing,” says board member Stephanie Nelson.

The rides will shut down and the fairgrounds will close at 11 p.m.

For the full fair schedule, click here.

