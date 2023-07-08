Advertise With Us

DTSB First Fridays: Backyard BBQ

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Meet Me on the Island wasn’t the only thing happening in downtown South Bend on Friday.

Down the road from the Century Center, DTSB hosted “Backyard BBQ” for this month’s First Fridays.

The 100 block of South Michigan closed down for a block party with street dining, a beer garden, entertainment, a Studebaker car show, and a decorated picnic table contest.

You can head back downtown on August 4 for the city’s next “First Fridays” event.

Saturday, there will be a free movie screening at the Gridiron!

