Clay HS softball player to represent USA, late father at tournament in Spain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been a whirlwind journey for Makinzie Moore, as an invitation to play in an overseas tournament this summer just took on a lot more meaning.

The incoming senior at Clay High School is Barcelona-bound after what she says was a strong showing on the softball field last summer.

“I was at a firecracker tournament, and it was one of the best tournaments I’ve ever had in my life,” Makinzie said. “It’s supposed to be this big tournament in Indiana where there’s a bunch of college coaches, so that’s where I got noticed by America’s team.”

The group offers a one-of-a-kind trip to represent her hometown of South Bend on an international stage. Who could say no to that?

“At first, I asked my dad, and the answer was no,” she said. “At first, it was just no. It was too expensive, too far away, so it was a no.”

But after a little convincing…

“My mom was already on my side because she thought it would be a once in a lifetime opportunity, so then my dad started to warm up to the idea.”

Dad was eventually in, too. Which was perfect, since Makinzie’s father was a big reason for her getting on the field in the first place.

“I was 4 years old when I started playing softball,” she said. “My dad was the one that pushed me into the game and taught me everything I know. He would hit with me, he would throw with me, and he did that for 17 years. Every single time he got the chance, he would always go out with me.”

For the past year since getting the invitation, Makinzie’s father was working with her to get her ready for the international stage. But just weeks before the long-anticipated trip, he passed away.

“Some days, I just want to lay in my bed and not do anything, but I can’t do that,” she said. “I have to keep going and not put my life on hold.”

While going forward can be difficult, Makinzie said she’s doing it for her dad.

“I know he really was for me going there, and he worked with me every day to get me better to go there, so I know he wants me to go there to show them what I can do.”

