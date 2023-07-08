Clay HS softball player to represent USA, late father at tournament in Spain

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been a whirlwind journey for Makinzie Moore, as an invitation to play in an overseas tournament this summer just took on a lot more meaning.

The incoming senior at Clay High School is Barcelona-bound after what she says was a strong showing on the softball field last summer.

“I was at a firecracker tournament, and it was one of the best tournaments I’ve ever had in my life,” Makinzie said. “It’s supposed to be this big tournament in Indiana where there’s a bunch of college coaches, so that’s where I got noticed by America’s team.”

The group offers a one-of-a-kind trip to represent her hometown of South Bend on an international stage. Who could say no to that?

“At first, I asked my dad, and the answer was no,” she said. “At first, it was just no. It was too expensive, too far away, so it was a no.”

But after a little convincing…

“My mom was already on my side because she thought it would be a once in a lifetime opportunity, so then my dad started to warm up to the idea.”

Dad was eventually in, too. Which was perfect, since Makinzie’s father was a big reason for her getting on the field in the first place.

“I was 4 years old when I started playing softball,” she said. “My dad was the one that pushed me into the game and taught me everything I know. He would hit with me, he would throw with me, and he did that for 17 years. Every single time he got the chance, he would always go out with me.”

For the past year since getting the invitation, Makinzie’s father was working with her to get her ready for the international stage. But just weeks before the long-anticipated trip, he passed away.

“Some days, I just want to lay in my bed and not do anything, but I can’t do that,” she said. “I have to keep going and not put my life on hold.”

While going forward can be difficult, Makinzie said she’s doing it for her dad.

“I know he really was for me going there, and he worked with me every day to get me better to go there, so I know he wants me to go there to show them what I can do.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs fall to Peoria 12-5; Alcántara homers twice

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
After adding two wins to their record on Thursday night, the South Bend Cubs were unable to add a third on Friday.

Pro Sports

Professional Bull Riders returning to Michiana this weekend

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Bull Bash at the MEC is a top-tier event for PBR’s Challenger Series.

South Bend Cubs

4 South Bend Cubs pitchers combine for no-hitter in 4-0 win over Peoria

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
South Bend’s no-no was combined between Michael Arias, Jarod Wright, Eduarniel Nunez, and Frankie Scalzo Jr.

High School

Several Michiana baseball players selected to IHSBCA’s All-State teams

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association has announced its All-State teams for 2023, and one team in particular is very Michiana-heavy.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

SB Cubs wear Fourth of July uniforms for last time; game suspended in 9th due to lightning

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The South Bend Cubs wore their Fourth of July themed jerseys for the last time before they were sold at a charity auction.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs fall to the Peoria Chiefs on July 4th.

South Bend Cubs fall to Peoria on Fourth of July

Updated: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Tuesday marked the first of six games for a new homestand at Four Winds Field.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football suffers 2 big recruiting losses over weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The losses came on both sides of the ball.

South Bend Cubs

Auction for game worn South Bend Cubs Fourth of July jerseys ends Wednesday at midnight

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Partnering with Indiana WIC, the Cubs are auctioning off some special edition jerseys they’re wearing this week in honor of the holiday.

Sports

RedBud Recap: Deegan gets first career win in 250 cc, Jett Lawrence dominates in 450 cc victory

Updated: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
RedBud’s 50th anniversary weekend has a little bit of something for everybody, but Saturday was really for the true race fans.

Sports

Pro Championship Series begins at RedBud MX Pro National Weekend

Updated: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
The Pro Championship Series kicks of Saturday afternoon, at 1 O'clock.