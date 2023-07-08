2nd Chance: Ryker

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Cheryl Hunt from the Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Ryker!

Ryker is a 3-year-old Border Collie mix, whose been at the shelter for a whole year, now. Ryker has a lot of energy, but Cheryl says he is a very good boy! He would likely do good with a family that has another dog, but cats are uncertain. For more information, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Ryker or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can just stop by the shelter at 4636 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

