2nd Chance Pet: Ryker

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cheryl Hunt from the Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Ryker!

Ryker is a 3-year-old Border Collie mix who has been at the shelter for a year. Ryker has a lot of energy, but Cheryl says he is a very good boy! He would likely do good with a family that has another dog, but cats are uncertain. To find out if Ryker is the right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Ryker or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can just stop by the shelter at 4636 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

