Warsaw police officer to honor late Sgt. father through new radio number

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday was a bittersweet day for the family of newly sworn in Warsaw Police Officer Nickolas Shaw.

While Nick received his ceremonial Oath of Office from Mayor Joe Thallemer, the day has parallel significance for the Shaw family because of one family member who was unable to attend the festivities.

On Nov. 12, 2009, Officer Shaw’s father, Sgt. Jeff Shaw of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in the line of duty. Jeff was on patrol along State Road 14 that day when he collided with a truck that was veering off the roadway, overcorrected, and struck his police commission head on. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Nearly 14 years later, Nick has found a unique way to honor his late father.

Jeff was known as 43-29 on the radio for 11 years. The radio number was retired by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office after his death.

Now that Nick has completed the mandatory one-year probationary period, he is being assigned to a permanent radio number. Nick has specifically requested his radio number be “429″ as it is symbolic of his father’s number.

The twenty series numbers also stand for the afternoon shift, which Nick has been assigned to.

“Those of us that knew Jeff know he is looking down and extremely proud to see his son’s successes, as he is surrounded by family and work colleagues in blue and brown,” said Warsaw Police Capt. Brad Kellar in a press release sent to 16 News Now.

Nick is a graduate of Warsaw Community High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree in public affairs from Purdue University Fort Wayne in 2022. Prior to joining the Warsaw Police Department, he worked for Kosciusko County Work Release and spent a short time in the jail division for the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Nickolas Shaw receives his ceremonial Oath of Office from Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer on Friday, July 7. (Warsaw Police Department)

