Warsaw police officer to honor late Sgt. father through new radio number

Officer Nickolas Shaw (left) and late Sgt. Jeff Shaw (right).
Officer Nickolas Shaw (left) and late Sgt. Jeff Shaw (right).(Warsaw Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday was a bittersweet day for the family of newly sworn in Warsaw Police Officer Nickolas Shaw.

While Nick received his ceremonial Oath of Office from Mayor Joe Thallemer, the day has parallel significance for the Shaw family because of one family member who was unable to attend the festivities.

On Nov. 12, 2009, Officer Shaw’s father, Sgt. Jeff Shaw of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in the line of duty. Jeff was on patrol along State Road 14 that day when he collided with a truck that was veering off the roadway, overcorrected, and struck his police commission head on. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Nearly 14 years later, Nick has found a unique way to honor his late father.

Jeff was known as 43-29 on the radio for 11 years. The radio number was retired by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office after his death.

Now that Nick has completed the mandatory one-year probationary period, he is being assigned to a permanent radio number. Nick has specifically requested his radio number be “429″ as it is symbolic of his father’s number.

The twenty series numbers also stand for the afternoon shift, which Nick has been assigned to.

“Those of us that knew Jeff know he is looking down and extremely proud to see his son’s successes, as he is surrounded by family and work colleagues in blue and brown,” said Warsaw Police Capt. Brad Kellar in a press release sent to 16 News Now.

Nick is a graduate of Warsaw Community High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree in public affairs from Purdue University Fort Wayne in 2022. Prior to joining the Warsaw Police Department, he worked for Kosciusko County Work Release and spent a short time in the jail division for the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Nickolas Shaw receives his ceremonial Oath of Office from Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer on...
Officer Nickolas Shaw receives his ceremonial Oath of Office from Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer on Friday, July 7.(Warsaw Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mark Freund

Mark Freund selected as new principal of Marian High School

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
Freund will assume his new duties as principal on July 17.

News

Full Tilt Arcade and Pinball

Full Tilt Arcade & Pinball invites you to play at largest local collection of pinball machines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
If you love arcade games or pinball, Full Tilt Arcade & Pinball definitely worth checking out.

News

Full Tilt Arcade & Pinball invites you to play at largest local collection of pinball machines

Updated: 2 hours ago

Pro Sports

Professional Bull Riders returning to Michiana this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Bull Bash at the MEC is a top-tier event for PBR’s Challenger Series.

Latest News

News

Professional Bull Riders returning to Michiana this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago

South Bend Cubs

4 South Bend Cubs pitchers combine for no-hitter in 4-0 win over Peoria

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
South Bend’s no-no was combined between Michael Arias, Jarod Wright, Eduarniel Nunez, and Frankie Scalzo Jr.

News

4 South Bend Cubs pitchers combine for no-hitter in 4-0 win over Peoria

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Tickets on sale for SB Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ concert

Updated: 4 hours ago

Events

Tickets on sale for SB Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ concert

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The performance is the first part of the Harry Potter film concert series that was announced back in April at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Looking Fantastic, Rain Expected Saturday

First Alert Weather: Friday Looking Fantastic, Rain Expected Saturday

Updated: 8 hours ago