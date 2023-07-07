Tickets on sale for SB Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ concert

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you a fan of Harry Potter? Or maybe you just love the music of John Williams?

Either way, you’ll want to purchase your tickets to the South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s performance of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

The performance is the first part of the Harry Potter film concert series that was announced back in April at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The concert will have the orchestra perform live alongside the movie. Those interested will be able to relive through the magic of the estimated $25 billion dollar franchise on a 40-foot screen while hearing John Williams’ score live.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” premieres on Oct. 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 7, at 10 a.m.

