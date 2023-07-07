‘This is not a setback, simply a setup’: Church leaders react to Benton Harbor church collapse

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Efforts are underway to demolish a Benton Harbor church after the roof caved in, exposing a large portion of the building.

The roof of the former St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church crumpled under its own weight Wednesday. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The building located at the corner of Pavone Street and Clay Street has been in disrepair for quite some time. The building has been vacant for 18 months ever since structural concerns were raised.

The pastor of the church, which has now changed its name and moved to a temporary location, says that he’s optimistic about the future.

“This is not a setback, simply a setup,” said Donald Green, pastor of Holy Ground Worship Center.

While the structure itself may be irreparably damaged, pastor Green emphasizes that the true essence of a church lies beyond the brick and mortar.

“God is everywhere,” said Green “We are the church. Gods people are the church...it’s never in the building that’s where we simply come to worship.”

Church leaders are hoping to bring in donations from the public to help fund a new church. 3D renderings show a larger and more modern building.

Holy Ground Worship Center rendering. (WNDU)

Monetary donations to Holy Ground Worship Center can be made via Cashapp: $StMarkBH

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.