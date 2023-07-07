St. Joseph County 4-H Fair wraps up Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you haven’t already made it out to the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair, Saturday is your last chance to visit the fairgrounds!

There’s plenty to do before the fair wraps up, including a cook-off, a car and truck show, and more. The grounds open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Here’s a look at the events planned for the last day of the fair:

9:30 a.m. - Open Class Grill / Cook-Off

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. - 4-H Exhibit Hall Open

10 a.m. - Antique Tractor Pull at Direct Line Communications Events Arena

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Car & Truck Show at Bob Frame Plumbing Grandstands (Registration at 8 a.m.)

2 p.m. - 30 South at Hahn Walz Stage

7 p.m. - Karaoke with Big Perm Presented by U93 at Bob Frame Plumbing Grandstands

If none of the above events strike your fancy, you can always rely on the rides, games, and food!

The fairgrounds are located at 5117 Ironwood Drive in South Bend. For more information on the fair, click here.

