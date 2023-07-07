Southside Denny performs at Fridays by the Fountain

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Southside Denny took the stage at this week’s rendition of Fridays by the Fountain.

The summer-long concert series takes place every Friday until the end of August at Jon R. Hunt Plaza, which is located right in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend.

Guests can bring their lunches and grab a bite to eat from one of the on-site vendors.

If you couldn’t make it out there this week, mark your lunch calendar for next Friday, July 14, as Memphis Underground is set to perform from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

