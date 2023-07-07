Red Cross, lifeguards provide tips for summer pool safety

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Several fatal drownings in the tri-state area and here in Michiana are prompting officials to emphasize water safety.

WNDU reached out to local lifeguards and American Red Cross officials about summer safety and the lifeguarding shortage.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 356 drowning deaths in pools and spas of children ages 0-14 happen yearly. African American children ages 5-19 are 5.5 times more likely to drown in a pool than white children of the same age.

The CDC also finds over 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings and 8,000 non-fatal drownings occur each year.

“On average, 11 people die in the United States every day from unintentional drowning; 1 in 5 of those are children that are 14 or younger,” said Kristin Marlow, Executive Director of the American Red Cross.

When someone begins to drown, it only takes 20-60 seconds, or the time it takes to check a text, before they submerge, which is all the more reason to stay vigilant and remain safe.

Lifeguards at the YMCA in Niles-Buchanan say their heads are on a swivel, watching out for potential danger.

“We’re always scanning the pool, so you scan the pool every 10 seconds,” said Virgil Taylor, a lifeguard at the Niles-Buchanan YMCA. “You’re always looking back and forth at everything, all the way across. We’re checking to see if everybody is being safe, to see if they’re struggling, or if they look like they might be potentially struggling. We scan the bottom of the pool to make sure nobody is down there or if they are doing anything that could lead to an unsafe situation.”

According to an American Red Cross survey, more than half of all Americans (54%) either can’t swim or don’t have all the basic swimming skills. Still, over 90% of parents of children ages 4-17 say their child will engage in water activities this summer.

“We encourage everybody to always swim with a lifeguard on duty,” Taylor said. “If a lifeguard is not on duty, you should really be swimming with a buddy. Even if you have parents in the area, you should have a buddy in the water with you.”

Taylor tells us that lifeguards have a small window to save someone before a catastrophe, as after 90 seconds without oxygen, brain damage can start to occur.

“Under a minute and a half is when we want to have the person rescued, out of the water, and start performing CPR, and anything past six minutes is (basically) the point of no return,” Taylor said.

If you see someone struggling in the water, the Red Cross recommends the “Reach and Throw, Don’t Go” method.

“In the event of an emergency, you reach in, you throw something in, throw something to the person in trouble; you don’t go,” Marlow said. “You very often become the victim yourself. You do everything you can to reach or throw, don’t go.”

And just like many other jobs and professions, there’s also a lifeguarding shortage.

“We do encourage folks, if they love to be outside, and they want to enjoy the summer while making some money and doing something good for their community, look into lifeguarding,” Marlow said.

The American Red Cross and the YMCA offer lifeguard training, and the Red Cross also provides free water and safety classes for adults and children.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.