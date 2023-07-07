Professional Bull Riders returning to Michiana this weekend

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - For the sixth time in history, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will buck back to Shipshewana this weekend for the Bull Bash at the Michiana Event Center (MEC).

The Bull Bash at the MEC is a top-tier event for PBR’s Challenger Series. This tour stop will offer the largest payout in event history to world-class competing bull riders.

As you may recall, Topeka, Ind., native Marcus Mast won last year’s event. Mast will be competing this weekend alongside fellow Hoosier natives Dakota Warnken (Wakarusa) and Tyler Manor (Portland).

The Bull Bash takes place Friday, July 7, through Saturday, July 8. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. each night.

To purchase your tickets and find more details about the event, click here. For more information on PBR, click here.

Michiana Event Center is located at 455 E. Farver Street in Shipshewana.

