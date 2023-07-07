Medical Moment: Fighting metastasized cancer

(WNDU) - Cancer that metastasizes to the brain can be one of the most difficult to fight.

So, doctors are incorporating new tools to beat this deadly foe. It began two years ago with a pain in Dorothy Barber’s side.

“It’s one of those you think, ‘Is something going on? Is it a pulled muscle?’” Barber recalled.

Barber was diagnosed with bowel cancer that had spread into 19 lymph nodes. She underwent surgery, chemo, and immunotherapy for 14 months until recently...

“I started with what I thought was vertigo, and I had some dizziness, balance issues,” Barber said.

Imaging showed an adenocarcinoma, cancer of the brain.

“They discovered a grape-sized tumor near my cerebellum and spinal cord,” Barber said.

Dr. Jon McIver utilized this stealth navigation system to map out the tumor before surgery.

In surgery, he made a very small incision.

“And then we can travel through the brain, separating pathway until we find the tumor,” explained Dr. McIver, neurosurgeon at Mercy Medical Center. “The challenge in our patient’s case was the tumor wasn’t here on the surface; it was all the way back here.”

“They biopsied the tumor that they removed, and they found that it was all the same cancer from my bowel,” Barber said.

With the tumor removed, Dorothy got another surprise: a song her husband had written just for her.

Dr. McIver said what’s groundbreaking in brain cancer treatment is pairing neuro-mapping and surgery with immunotherapy because it primes the immune system to recognize the tumor cells as foreign.

