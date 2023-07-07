Advertise With Us

Medical Moment: Fighting metastasized cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Cancer that metastasizes to the brain can be one of the most difficult to fight.

So, doctors are incorporating new tools to beat this deadly foe. It began two years ago with a pain in Dorothy Barber’s side.

“It’s one of those you think, ‘Is something going on? Is it a pulled muscle?’” Barber recalled.

Barber was diagnosed with bowel cancer that had spread into 19 lymph nodes. She underwent surgery, chemo, and immunotherapy for 14 months until recently...

“I started with what I thought was vertigo, and I had some dizziness, balance issues,” Barber said.

Imaging showed an adenocarcinoma, cancer of the brain.

“They discovered a grape-sized tumor near my cerebellum and spinal cord,” Barber said.

Dr. Jon McIver utilized this stealth navigation system to map out the tumor before surgery.

In surgery, he made a very small incision.

“And then we can travel through the brain, separating pathway until we find the tumor,” explained Dr. McIver, neurosurgeon at Mercy Medical Center. “The challenge in our patient’s case was the tumor wasn’t here on the surface; it was all the way back here.”

“They biopsied the tumor that they removed, and they found that it was all the same cancer from my bowel,” Barber said.

With the tumor removed, Dorothy got another surprise: a song her husband had written just for her.

Dr. McIver said what’s groundbreaking in brain cancer treatment is pairing neuro-mapping and surgery with immunotherapy because it primes the immune system to recognize the tumor cells as foreign.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool
10-year-old dies after drowning at Nappanee Public Pool
Body of missing Michigan 2-year-old recovered in Detroit alley
Craig R. Topel
Man arrested after firing gun at Marshall Co. campground because he ‘wanted to sleep’
Christmas Tree Shops to close Mishawaka location
Family of Montell O’Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested
Family of Montell O’Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested

Latest News

City official seeks to expand human rights ordinance to include homelessness
City official seeks to expand human rights ordinance to include homelessness
Medical Moment: Fighting metastasized cancer
Man accused of kidnapping of Michigan 2-year-old could face death penalty