Mark Freund selected as new principal of Marian High School

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has appointed Mark Freund as the new Principal of Marian High School.

Freund, who served most recently as the executive director of the Office for Lasallian Education at the Christian Brothers Conference in Washington, D.C., will take over for Mark Kirzeder, who gave notice earlier this year that he wanted to return to teaching.

Kirzeder got his wish, as he will return to the faculty at Marian as a physics teacher and technology director. A search committee for his replacement was formed in February.

Freund will assume his new duties as principal on July 17.

“I am so honored that Bishop Rhoades has asked me to be the next principal at Marian High School,” Freund said in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “I believe education can play a powerful role in forming young people and their preparation for a life of faith, service, and intellectual growth. I look forward to working with the team at Marian as we strive to continue to learn, serve, and lead.”

Previously, Freund has served as principal in Catholic junior high schools and senior high schools in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Florida. He’s also taught history, social studies, and computer science at the college prep school level.

“I am very pleased that Mark has accepted the position of principal at Marian High School,” Bishop Rhoades said. “His extensive experience as principal in several Catholic schools is a major benefit to Marian. He has also expressed his commitment to the Catholic identity, mission, and strong academic program at Marian. I look forward to watching Mark use his Catholic faith and professionalism to help Marian continue to expand and thrive.”

Freund has also served in professional roles that include regional associate of the National Catholic Education Association and member of the National Catholic Forensic League and the National Speech and Debate Association.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.