‘He was a great man’: Family reflects on loss of Montell O’Neal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has been looking into the shooting death of Montell O’Neal, who was shot and killed at a house party in 2021.

In part one, our own Joshua Short discussed what the arrest meant to family members and how they could finally begin to heal.

“He was a father before anything; he was a great man. Man, I got so many stories,” said Maurell O’Neal, Montell’s twin brother.

But some stories are harder to tell, especially for the O’Neal family and those who knew Maurell. He was shot and killed in 2021 at this home during a party. His twin brother Maurell and his niece Rashawnda say it wasn’t over drugs; it wasn’t even gang-related.

“I heard a billion things, and one thing I did hear is that it was over nothing. It was just senseless,” Maurell said.

“Evidently, they went to school together; they knew each other,” Rashawnda followed up.

Despite it being a party with multiple people in the home when shots went off, potential witnesses had little, if any, cooperation with the police.

“Come on, somebody say something, but we live in a day where people are scared to say things out their mouths except for the wrong things, you know, if it’s wrong, they got it all figured out,” Rashawnda told 16 News Now.

The alleged shooter, Javante Walker, was arrested last week, nearly two years after the shooting... a slow drip for a family who lived in angst and frustration, not knowing if that day would ever come.

But how has life changed for the family since that night in 2021?

“Number one big thing was his babies, his kids, having to be an uncle and plus having to be a father figure also because he’s not here no more,” Maurell said. “One of the hardest things to do.”

The O’Neal family is now finally starting the excruciating process of healing.

“When we met with detectives, he said to us, ‘Start your healing process.’ And when he said that, he was absolutely right; that’s what we needed to do because we haven’t,” Rashawnda said.

“We have two young kids that’s a month apart, and he named his son Montell Jr., and I named my son Maurell Jr… Twins all over again,” Maurell finished.

Walker has been charged with Montell’s murder. If found guilty, he could end up in prison for as many as 65 years. There will also be an extra five to 20 years added for having a firearm if he’s found guilty.

Walker is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.

