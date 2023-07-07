Advertise With Us

Goshen First Fridays: Cruise-in Car Show

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Some classic cars will be in downtown Goshen this Friday!

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown. It will feature DJs, food trucks, a scavenger hunt, a beer tent, and of course, classic cars!

While checking out the cars, attendees are encouraged to visit the participating stores as part of the car show scavenger hunt:

  • Electric Brew
  • Fables Books
  • Goshen Historical Society
  • The Green Bee
  • Ignition Music Garage
  • Imagination Spot
  • Jules Boutique
  • The Nut Shoppe
  • Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn

If you want to showcase your classic car, registration is still open! To register your car, simply head to the corner of Main and Lincoln Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Cars registered the day of are not eligible for prizes.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool
10-year-old dies after drowning at Nappanee Public Pool
Body of missing Michigan 2-year-old recovered in Detroit alley
Christmas Tree Shops to close Mishawaka location
Craig R. Topel
Man arrested after firing gun at Marshall Co. campground because he ‘wanted to sleep’
Police investigating after 21-year-old shot in Elkhart

Latest News

Free screening of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ coming to the Gridiron
MDHHS hosting three free virtual baby showers this month
Wednesday’s Child: Isa’s Independence
Swan Lake Resort hosting monthly ‘Classic Car Cruze IN’ on Wednesday