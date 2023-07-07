Goshen First Fridays: Cruise-in Car Show

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Some classic cars will be in downtown Goshen this Friday!

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown. It will feature DJs, food trucks, a scavenger hunt, a beer tent, and of course, classic cars!

While checking out the cars, attendees are encouraged to visit the participating stores as part of the car show scavenger hunt:

Electric Brew

Fables Books

Goshen Historical Society

The Green Bee

Ignition Music Garage

Imagination Spot

Jules Boutique

The Nut Shoppe

Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn

If you want to showcase your classic car, registration is still open! To register your car, simply head to the corner of Main and Lincoln Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Cars registered the day of are not eligible for prizes.

