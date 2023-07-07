Goshen First Fridays: Cruise-in Car Show
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Some classic cars will be in downtown Goshen this Friday!
The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown. It will feature DJs, food trucks, a scavenger hunt, a beer tent, and of course, classic cars!
While checking out the cars, attendees are encouraged to visit the participating stores as part of the car show scavenger hunt:
- Electric Brew
- Fables Books
- Goshen Historical Society
- The Green Bee
- Ignition Music Garage
- Imagination Spot
- Jules Boutique
- The Nut Shoppe
- Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn
If you want to showcase your classic car, registration is still open! To register your car, simply head to the corner of Main and Lincoln Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Cars registered the day of are not eligible for prizes.
