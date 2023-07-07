Full Tilt Arcade and Pinball invites you to play; largest local pinball machine collection

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Full Tilt Arcade and Pinball, located on the east end of LaPorte, opened it’s doors in October of last year.

The gaming center has 68 full sized arcade games, including air hockey, skee-ball, jurassic park, and more.

It also boasts the largest collection of pinball machines in Northwest Indiana, being home to 23 pinball machines.

According to owners, that collection includes 8 of the top 10 rated pinball machines ever created.

Full Tilt hosts tournaments, themed weekends, and half-off game nights.

Co-Owner Ben Konowitz tells 16 News Now that he and his business partner just love being able to share what they love, giving the community something fun to do.

“People feel like a kid again when they walk in. We’ve got the black light, the nostalgia, all that good stuff. We’ve got the tickets; you can still win a spider ring if you want to win a spider ring, okay? We’ve driven the nation and gone to auctions and estate auctions, and Facebook Marketplace and some weird parking lots. We’ve picked up all these machines and here they are at Full Tilt in LaPorte, Indiana,” Konowitz says.

Full Tilt Arcade and Pinball is open Thursdays through Sundays, and Mondays through Wednesdays they offer private bookings.

