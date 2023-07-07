First Alert Weather: Friday Looking Fantastic, Rain Expected Saturday

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. High 81F. Wind N at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning rain showers expected until around noon, then mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Rain chances 40%. High 77F. Low 60F. Winds N 5-15.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies all day with lower humidity again with a small chance for a shower. Rain chances 20%. High 81F. Low 48F.

