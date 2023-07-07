Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Friday Looking Fantastic, Rain Expected Saturday

Saturday Morning Seeing Much Needed Rainfall
First Alert Weather: Friday Looking Fantastic, Rain Expected Saturday
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. High 81F. Wind N at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning rain showers expected until around noon, then mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Rain chances 40%. High 77F. Low 60F. Winds N 5-15.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies all day with lower humidity again with a small chance for a shower. Rain chances 20%. High 81F. Low 48F.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool
10-year-old dies after drowning at Nappanee Public Pool
Body of missing Michigan 2-year-old recovered in Detroit alley
Craig R. Topel
Man arrested after firing gun at Marshall Co. campground because he ‘wanted to sleep’
Christmas Tree Shops to close Mishawaka location
Family of Montell O’Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested
Family of Montell O’Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Comfy Today but Heat on the Way; Low rain chances
More chances for rain in the extended forecast
Cool days ahead and more chances for rain!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Half-Dry, Half-Wet Weekend
Another hot one today... except???