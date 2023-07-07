Federal charges announced in kidnapping of Michigan 2-year-old

Rashad Trice
Rashad Trice(WILX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - The man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole-Smith is now facing federal charges stemming from the girl’s disappearance and death.

Rashad Trice, 26, was charged federally on Friday with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death. If Trice is convicted of the kidnapping resulting in death charge, he’ll face life in prison and possibly the death penalty.

Lansing police say Trice attacked Wynter’s 22-year-old mother Sunday night, stabbing her multiple times before abducting the child.

Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores on Monday after fleeing police and crashing a white Chevrolet Impala that he allegedly stole. An Amber Alert was issued when it was discovered that Wynter was not with him.

Wynter’s remains were found in Detroit Wednesday in an area where criminals have been known to use as a dumping ground for bodies.

Police say the investigation to tie Trice to Wynter’s kidnapping and murder is ongoing.

Wynter Cole-Smith
Wynter Cole-Smith(WILX)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mark Freund

Mark Freund selected as new principal of Marian High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Freund will assume his new duties as principal on July 17.

News

Officer Nickolas Shaw (left) and late Sgt. Jeff Shaw (right).

Warsaw police officer to honor late Sgt. father through new radio number

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Friday was a bittersweet day for the family of newly sworn in Warsaw Police Officer Nickolas Shaw.

News

Full Tilt Arcade and Pinball

Full Tilt Arcade & Pinball invites you to play at largest local collection of pinball machines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
If you love arcade games or pinball, Full Tilt Arcade & Pinball definitely worth checking out.

News

Full Tilt Arcade & Pinball invites you to play at largest local collection of pinball machines

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Pro Sports

Professional Bull Riders returning to Michiana this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Bull Bash at the MEC is a top-tier event for PBR’s Challenger Series.

News

Professional Bull Riders returning to Michiana this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago

South Bend Cubs

4 South Bend Cubs pitchers combine for no-hitter in 4-0 win over Peoria

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
South Bend’s no-no was combined between Michael Arias, Jarod Wright, Eduarniel Nunez, and Frankie Scalzo Jr.

News

4 South Bend Cubs pitchers combine for no-hitter in 4-0 win over Peoria

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Tickets on sale for SB Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ concert

Updated: 5 hours ago

Events

Tickets on sale for SB Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ concert

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The performance is the first part of the Harry Potter film concert series that was announced back in April at the Morris Performing Arts Center.