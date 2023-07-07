Fallen Indiana State Police trooper remembered at funeral

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday is a somber day for Indiana State Police, as they remember and reflect on the life of fallen Trooper Aaron Smith.

Smith’s funeral was held in Greenwood. Afterwards, hundreds of law enforcement officers took part in the procession from the church to the cemetery in Indianapolis.

Just last week, Smith was killed in the line of duty while trying to stop a stolen car on the southwest side of Indianapolis. He was hit while trying to put down stop sticks. Two people have since been charged in connection with his death.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was among those paying tribute to Smith.

“Trooper Smith’s passing is a stinging reminder of all the risks those who wear the uniform are willing and even wantingly making for us every minute of the day,” Holcomb said. “Sprinting toward danger is not natural for most — in fact, it’s reflexive to pull back or to seek inside a protective shell. But it’s in the very DNA of our incredible Indiana State Police officers.”

Indiana State Police officers carry Trooper Aaron Smith's casket out of the funeral service on...
Indiana State Police officers carry Trooper Aaron Smith's casket out of the funeral service on Friday, July 7, 2023.(WTHR)

Smith received police and military honors on Friday, as he served both as a state trooper and a sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.

Sadly, Smith is the second Indiana State Police trooper to be killed while trying to stop a pursuit this year. Master Trooper James R. Bailey died back in March after he was struck by a suspect vehicle while trying to deploy stop sticks on I-69 in DeKalb County.

An account to benefit Smith’s family has been established at Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU) under “Aaron Smith Memorial Fund.” Anyone can make a donation by stopping in the nearest IMCU branch or calling 800-556-9268.

Donations can also be made through the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, by clicking here.

If you, your company or organization would like to help with the funeral and other final expenses, please contribute directly to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation at:

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc.

1710 South 10th Street

Noblesville, IN 46060

(317) 431-0755

Trooper Aaron N. Smith
Trooper Aaron N. Smith(Indiana State Police)

