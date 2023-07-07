Community mourns loss of Michigan 2-year-old

LANSING (WNDU) - The family of two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith is thanking everyone involved in finding their little girl.

An Amber Alert was issued after she was allegedly kidnapped by her mother’s ex-boyfriend. Her body was found in an alley in east Detroit on Wednesday and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

“I mean, putting myself in those shoes if my daughter was missing, I would be out there willing to do whatever it takes to get her back home,” said Mackenzie Winton.

Mackenzie Winton is a mother living in Lansing... not far from where two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith disappeared. Knowing how she’d react if her own kids went missing – Winton says on day two of Wynter’s disappearance, she organized a local search party... walking from Okemos to Williamston along I-96.

“And then, day three, we went to Detroit and got people in Detroit to try to find her,” Winton said.

And when Winton heard that Wynter’s body was found on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday...

“We were literally 15 minutes away,” Winton said.

Phil Damico calls Wynter one of Lansing’s own – he added a flower decoration to his lawn in Wynter’s memory.

“This flower is just kind of a reminder of this beautiful child that was lost, and we want the family to know that Lansing’s with you guys,” Damico said. “So, I’m going to try and not break down and cry here...”

Anne Armstrong took to social media... calling Wynter’s death senseless.

“Her loss is such a tragedy, and I grieve along with the entire state of Michigan,” Armstrong said.

An entire state, family, and friends were left with more questions than answers...

“Why did he do that?” Winton questioned. “Did he give her to somebody else, and then they just let her lay there for the three days? Like, did she eat? Questions that I ask myself every day that hurts. Like it makes it even worse.”

