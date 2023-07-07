City official seeks to expand human rights ordinance to include homelessness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The push is on to make homeless people a protected class under the South Bend human rights ordinance.

The ordinance was last amended in 2012 to ban discrimination based on sexual preference and gender identity.

Protected classes are afforded equal opportunity in things like education, employment, as well as access to public accommodations.

In this case, the author is mainly concerned with employment.

“The employment piece is huge because so many of them, this is the piece that is keeping them from being able to secure housing,” said South Bend Common Councilwoman Lori Hamann.

Hamann says the South Bend Human Rights Commission has received six complaints of employment discrimination from homeless job seekers/ employees.

Those complaints have not been investigated——because homeless people are not now a protected class.

It’s not that they cannot get to work and fulfill the requirement of the job. It’s just in that interviewing and employment application process. The employers feel that maybe this, I don’t want to have to deal with the complications that come along with this type of thing, or they’re afraid that they won’t be able to contact the employee when they need to,” said Hamann.

In addition to affording human rights to those without housing, Hamann hopes to file a homeless bill of rights that she hopes will legalize homeless encampments under specific guidelines and circumstances. “Because if there is no other shelter for these folks to go to, breaking up an encampment basically says you can’t be here you can’t be anywhere and it’s not humane.”

The measure is set for first reading at the council meeting on Monday, with a public hearing and possible vote coming at the July 24th meeting.

Hamann also expects to hold a committee hearing on the ordinance in July, although no date has yet been set.

