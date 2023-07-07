South Bend honors life of Ernest ‘Jack’ Reed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at the Century Center Thursday night to remember and honor a South Bend leader and visionary.

“Let’s not have a memorial. Maybe a celebration. Let’s do a celebration in honor of him,” says friend and colleague Howard Buchanon.

Ernest “Jack” Reed was born in 1934 in Brownsville, Tennessee.

He made his way up through the ranks at the South Bend Fire Department, becoming the first African American Battalion Chief.

He eventually transitioned into city government, working as a mayoral assistant under Mayor Joe Kernan and as deputy mayor under Steve Leucke’s administration.

Family, friends and city leaders say Jack was a “trailblazer for African Americans.”

“A man of character and integrity.”

“Had an infectious smile.”

“Never said anything bad about anyone.”

“Made people feel good.”

And always helped others.

“He did a lot of things. He would shovel snow and cut grass for senior citizens free just because it needed to be done and he was able to do it,” says community leader Lynn Coleman.

Jack’s wife, Mary Reed, says he loved people, which is why he was so devoted to the city.

“Devotion to the community. Devotion to anything that he took on to do. This is a big tribute, and I’m just really overwhelmed...He had different interests. He loved dogs. He loved horses. He loved South Bend, and I probably don’t have that in the right order,” says Reed.

Reed says she is hanging in there, despite the loss of her husband.

“I’m doing okay. I’ve got a lot of supportive friends. Wonderful supportive friends. That makes it better,” says Reed.

Jack passed away on April 15 after battling health issues for quite some time.

He was 88.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.