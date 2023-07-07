‘Bloodline Detectives’ speaks with WNDU for Cathy Sue Swartz true crime documentary

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - Turning to continuing coverage of a nearly 35-year-old cold case out of Three Rivers that police solved back in May 2023.

Bloodline Detectives, a true crime documentary series hosted by Nancy Grace, is taking an in-depth look at this case from the moment the fiance of Cathy Sue Swartz found her brutally murdered back in 1988 up until the present day.

16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate told us how detectives in Three Rivers reacted to this back when they found the man behind her death, Robert Waters, and subsequently learned about his death in police custody down in South Carolina only a week later.

Bloodline Detectives is flipping the camera around to interview Jack so they can pick his brain about the case, the community, and the questions left behind after Waters’ death.

He is just one of many people helping them tell this story from start to finish.

“We spoke to the police. A Michigan State Trooper who was Detective Sgt. Petersen, we’ve spoken to the chief at the Three Rivers Police Department, and also to some of the students who worked on the cold case, and of course Courtney, the daughter of Cathy,” said Penninsula Television producer Kathryn Milofsky.

This will be a part of Bloodline Detectives’ 4th season which is expected to come out at the end of this year, airing on Peacock, Amazon Prime, and Youtube.

