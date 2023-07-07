4 South Bend Cubs pitchers combine for no-hitter in 4-0 win over Peoria

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fans at Four Winds Field witnessed history Thursday night, as four South Bend Cubs pitchers tossed a combined no-hitter in the team’s 4-0 win over the Peoria Chiefs.

South Bend’s no-no was combined between Michael Arias, Jarod Wright, Eduarniel Nunez, and Frankie Scalzo Jr. It’s the 10th no-hitter in South Bend franchise history, and the fourth as the Cubs.

Thursday night was also unique with the fact that South Bend technically picked up two wins on Thursday night. Prior to starting Thursday night’s game, the Cubs and the Chiefs had to finish up their suspended game from Wednesday night due to lightning and rain.

Wednesday’s game was called in the bottom of the 9th inning with the score tied at 6. The Cubs went on to win that game on Thursday 7-6 in 10 innings. The teams then took a 45-minute break before going back at it again.

It was also a special night as Penn High School’s state champion baseball team was honored on the field. The baseball team’s recognition came one night after the state champion softball team received the same honor.

Those winning ways must have rubbed off on the Cubbies, as they’ve now won two straight after losing five straight prior to welcoming the Kingsmen.

South Bend’s series against Peoria continues Friday night at Four Winds Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and fireworks are planned for after the game. To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.