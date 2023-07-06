Special celebration held for oldest Wagon Wheel patron in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about celebrating the oldest patron of the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts? The theatre, located in Warsaw, held a special 100th birthday celebration for Max Poorman on Thursday.

Poorman has been visiting the Wagon Wheel every year since 1956, and he’s never missed a summer season show. If you add them all up, he’s seen more than 420 performances!

Max regularly takes in the Thursday matinee, and today was no exception.

“You don’t get that very often that you have a patron that’s been around since the beginning, since the inception of this building, since the inception of this community, so we’re so excited to have him and to celebrate him and be able to love him,” said Lakesha Green, the executive director of the Wagon Wheel.

“I’m shocked,” Poorman told 16 News Now. “I can’t believe that. I don’t know why they’re doing that, but I appreciate it. Thank you.”

Max officially turns 100 next Wednesday. From all of us at WNDU, happy birthday, Max!

