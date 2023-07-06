Several Michiana baseball players selected to IHSBCA’s All-State teams

Class 3A team made up of 6 players from our area
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association has announced its All-State teams for 2023, and one team in particular is very Michiana-heavy.

In Class 3A, Michiana baseballers make up six of the nine positions on the team, including two players each from John Glenn and South Bend Saint Joseph, and one player from both Fairfield and Marian.

  • Alec Hershberger (Pitcher, Fairfield)
  • JJ Oliver (2B, Marian)
  • Brycen Hannah (3B, John Glenn)
  • Jayce Lee (OF, South Bend Saint Joseph)
  • Zachary Stawski (OF, South Bend Saint Joseph)
  • Joe Chrapliwy (OF, John Glenn)

Several other Michiana players were All-State selections, including Adam Lehmann (Pitcher, Penn) and Gavin Collins (OF, Northridge) in Class 4A and Quinton Frasure (SS, North Judson) in Class 2A.

A few other players received honorable mentions, which is also no small feat. Those individuals are listed below.

Class 4A: Cooper Hums (Penn)

Class 3A: Michael Slabaugh (Fairfield), Mason Braun (New Prairie), Roman Snedeker (Culver Academies), Bryce LaSane (Marian)

Class 2A: Max Engle (Westview), Braden Kauffman (Westview)

Class 1A: Gabe Kahl (Elkhart Christian)

You can see the full All-State selections in the tweets below from the IHSBCA:

