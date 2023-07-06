Advertise With Us

SB Cubs wear July 4th uniforms for last time

By Matt Loch
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs wear their special 4th of July themed jerseys for the last time on Wednesday night, before the online auction ends.

The game against the Peoria Chiefs was suspended in the top of the ninth inning, while tied 6-6. It will be resumed on Thursday at 6:00, with the scheduled game being played 45 minutes after the end.

The auction ended at midnight on Wednesday night. According to the website, the highest costing jersey belonged to pitcher Cade Horton, at $289.

The Cubs sold 24 of their 25 available jerseys. The bids started at $100. Four of them sold for at least $200.

