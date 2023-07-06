Rep. Yakym talks RV tax code, school bus safety legislation on 16 Morning News Now

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana 2nd District Congressman Rudy Yakym stopped by The WNDU Studios on Thursday to talk with Tricia Sloma about RV tax code and school bus safety legislation on 16 Morning News Now.

RV sales are down nationwide, and that means extra trailers on the lots. There’s a tax that dealers pay on that inventory, and Yakym says it’s just not fair.

“What our legislation does is it restores tax parody to RV dealers who today have to pay interest on inventory that’s on their lots,” Yakym said. “Interest for everyone is a tax-deductible expense, and people know that people are able to deduct interest on their taxes. That’s just how that works, and so we’re glad to be introducing this legislation.”

Yakym says it’s a mistake in the tax code from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This isn’t the first time legislators have tried to fix this. Former Senator Joe Donnelly and the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski both tried to make the change.

“The timing is right now because inventories are much higher today than they were a few years ago, and interest rates are also much higher than they were a few years ago,” Yakym said. “Between the interest rates and inventory levels being substantially higher, it’s really having a big impact on dealers, and it’s having a big impact on the 2nd district. The RV industry supports over 45,000 jobs here in the district, so this is something that we have made a priority.”

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the Elkhart region builds about 80% of the nations’ RVs and employs tens of thousands of workers.

“We want to make sure that those businesses have the support they need, and that they’re treated fairly in the tax code.”

Yakym also talked about school bus safety during his visit to The WNDU Studios. Last month he introduced legislation to analyze and prevent illegal school bus crossings across the country.

“What this legislation does is it helps us make sure that we’re gathering the right data on school bus passings instances around the country and making sure that we start to do some pilot programs that can figure out how we ensure school bus safety and really make sure that our kids are safe as they’re getting on and off school buses around the country,” Yakym said.

The legislation builds on the Stop for School Buses Act of 2021 and is called the Jackie Walorski Enhancing Necessary Data on (END) Illegal School Bus Passing Act.

“This is something that we know all too well here in the 2nd congressional district,” Yakym said. “A few years ago, we had those three children who were tragically killed down in Rochester. And so, we’re really building on (Walorski’s) legacy of protecting children as it relates to school buses.”

You can watch Tricia’s full interview with Rep. Yakym in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.