Advertise With Us

Rep. Yakym supports legislation to provide tax parity to RV industry

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WNDU) - It’s a big deal to some recreational vehicle dealers and a situation Congress is once again being asked to address.

Indiana Second District Congressman Rudy Yakym is leading the fight to bring tax parity to the RV industry.

The measure is based on the goose and gander assumption that a tax policy that is good for the motor home should be good for the camper and travel trailer.

RV dealers commonly obtain financing to fill their lots with inventory.

Sometimes the interest they pay is a fully deductible cost of doing business.

Sometimes it is not.

“100% for motorized RV’s, your motor homes, but only 30% of that is deductible for travel trailers,” said Matt Rose, the RV director for the Indiana Manufactured Housing Association.

Towables account for about 85% of all units sold, and there appears to be no good reason for the creation of two classes of campers for tax purposes. A news release from Rep. Yakym says the disparity is the result of a bill drafting error that dates back to 2017.

The Congressman feels there is no time like the present to right the alleged wrong and that it is not too soon to provide tax incentives to an industry that had its most productive year ever in 2021.

Year to date through the end of May, RV wholesale shipments are down 49.6% this year compared to last.

“Inventories were low, and interest rates were low, so we went from something that wasn’t a big problem a couple of years ago to a huge problem today,” Rep. Yakym said.

“You know, we’ve seen 10 or 11 years of straight growth in the RV industry. Things have definitely leveled off, so now it’s even more critical than ever that we do what we can both on the state level and federal level to help out our RV dealers here in Indiana,” said Matt Rose

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool
10-year-old dies after drowning at Nappanee Public Pool
Body of missing Michigan 2-year-old recovered in Detroit alley
Officers were responding to a call at around 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Walnut Street...
South Bend police looking for witnesses in triple shooting
Police were called to the area just after 1:15 a.m. on reports of a large fight.
1 person stabbed near Battell Park in Mishawaka
Christmas Tree Shops to close Mishawaka location

Latest News

Family of Montell O’Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested
Family of Montell O’Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested
Several Michiana baseball players selected to IHSBCA’s All-State teams
Free screening 'The Mario Bros. Movie' coming to the Gridiron
Family of Montell O'Neal speaks out after murder arrest made
Several Michiana baseball players selected to IHSBCA’s All-State teams