Potawatomi Zoo needs your help naming new flamingo chick

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo needs your help naming one of its newest members!

The zoo just learned that its recently hatched flamingo is a girl, so it’s holding a naming contest that will also help raise money for conservation.

From now until July 30, you can pick your favorite of the following four name options selected by zookeepers:

Guava

Lotus

Malibu

Raspberry

When you visit the zoo, keep your eyes out for a set of four boxes with the names written on them over by the flamingo pond (see picture below). That’s where you can drop some change into the box of your favorite name.

The name that raises the most money will be named the winner. The zoo says all the money raised by the contest will go to Conservation Nation, a non-profit conservation organization that, among other things, tracks the vulnerable population of Andean flamingos.

If you can’t visit the zoo or don’t have any change, you can still have a say in the name of the new flamingo! The zoo is also accepting votes/donations through Venmo (@potawatomizoo-aazk) or PayPal (search by our email potawatomiaazk@gmail.com). Just put the name you would like in the subject lines.

