Advertise With Us

Police investigating after 21-year-old shot in Elkhart

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was shot in Elkhart on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, authorities responded to the 600 block of Gladstone Avenue on reports of a shooting with injuries around 3:46 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any resident with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

A map of the alleged shooting.
A map of the alleged shooting.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for missing Michigan two-year-old.
Search continues for missing Michigan 2-year-old; FBI offering $25,000 reward
Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
Shane Roark (top left), Deonte Miller (top middle), Terry Jones (top right), Shabaa Holmes...
10 charged with firearm offenses after ‘Operation Full-Auto’
Officers were responding to a call at around 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Walnut Street...
South Bend police looking for witnesses in triple shooting
10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool on July 4, 2023.
10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool

Latest News

Body of missing Michigan 2-year-old recovered in Detroit alley
4 people shot during gathering in Michigan City
Auction for game worn SB Cubs Fourth of July jerseys closes at midnight
61st Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff happening this weekend