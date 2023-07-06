Police investigating after 21-year-old shot in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was shot in Elkhart on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, authorities responded to the 600 block of Gladstone Avenue on reports of a shooting with injuries around 3:46 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any resident with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

A map of the alleged shooting. (WNDU)

