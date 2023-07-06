Police identify 2 women killed in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The St Joseph County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two women who were killed in a crash last week that resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old LaGrange County man.

Deputies were called just after 10:30 p.m. on June 30 to a two-vehicle wreck near Indian Prairie Road and Kalamazoo Road. Officials say the LaGrange County man was driving a Cadillac Escalade and hit a Chevrolet Cobalt when he tried to pass it in a no-passing zone.

The impact sent the Cobalt off the roadway and into a tree. Police say Rosalie M. Yoder, 29, of Shipshewana was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, identified as Marcia Ann Miller, 27, of Shipshewana was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The LaGrange County man was arrested and is reportedly being charged with several felonies related to the crash. Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the wreck. His name has not been released.

