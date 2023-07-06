Advertise With Us

Notre Dame’s DNA Learning Center wraps up summer camps; workshops

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame has been helping kids and teens to fit some science into their summer, through various DNA, Genetics, Scientific Method, and Ancestry workshops.

On Thursday, Scientific Method and DNA workshops invited students to participate in hands-on science experiments, coming up with hypotheses, and learning how to understand their results.

Notre Dame’s DNA Learning Center does offer field trips for schools throughout the school year, but directors say that the summer camps are a great time for students to get right into all of the hands-on, “fun” parts of science.

“They get to learn skills like electrophoresis, extracting DNA, amplifying DNA, and really get to get into the fun parts of doing science. We definitely want kids that are interested and enthusiastic with science to feel welcome to come. So, you don’t have to have any specific background knowledge. It’s really, if you have an interest in science, we want to show you how interesting genetics and DNA can be,” said Dr. Amy Stark, the Director at the DNA Learning Center.

Registration is required for Notre Dame’s DNA Learning Center Summer Camps.

For more information, click here.

