New Buffalo businesses see economic boon during busy beach season

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s the busiest time of the year for the shops and restaurants of New Buffalo, and some businesses in New Buffalo are ready to serve up cool treats during these warmer months.

Oink’s Dutch Treat in New Buffalo says the Fourth of July week is their busiest time of the year.

“Ice cream and warmer weather, and all the people in from out of town for the weekend, we’re very busy, and we’ll probably be busy the rest of the summer,” said Mike Schimanski, owner of Oink’s Dutch Treat. “July and August are our busiest months, but as you said, any time of the year is a great time for ice cream. We stay open through the fall, we’re open in the spring, and we get a lot of nice customers all year round.”

Oink’s owner tells 16 News Now that his business has attracted more customers yearly since he bought the ice cream shop during the pandemic.

“Every summer since I bought it, we’ve gotten busier,” Schimanski said. “We’ve got a great staff and a great customer base; they all enjoy it. I mean, it’s a fun formula. Our customers promote us well and refer their friends, and we appreciate it.”

He also says they expect to see license plates from all 50 states stop by the shop this summer.

Oinks also has a candy store behind the ice cream shop for all the summertime treats.

Oinks Dutch Treat is open seven days a week during the summer months.

