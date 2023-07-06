Medical Moment: Baby born with brain tumor receives life-saving treatment

(WNDU) - Brain tumors are the most common solid tumors in children.

In fact, approximately 4,000 children will be diagnosed with brain tumors each year. The five-year survival rate in kids is 74%. But the younger the child, the chances of survival decrease.

So what are the odds a child will survive when the brain tumor develops before birth? This is the story of a brave mother and her miracle baby.

Watching her little girl swing and slide, climb and walk is all Emily Murray has dreamed of.

“I found out I was pregnant right before the pandemic,” Emily recalled.

A single woman who chose fertility treatments to start her dream of having a family, until...

“It took the breath out of me,” Emily said.

An ultrasound at 36 weeks showed a mass in the middle of baby Elizabeth’s brain.

“Elizabeth’s story is quite unique in that her tumor was found in utero, so, we detected it before she was even born,” said Jennifer Strahle, MD, a pediatric neurosurgeon at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The age, size, and location of the tumor were extremely rare.

“A teratoma is a type of tumor that contains multiple types of tissues,” Dr. Strahle said. “So, it can have hair and teeth, and tissues from all over.”

And it was extremely large.

“Elizabeth’s tumor was about the size of a grapefruit,” Dr. Strahle continued.

Born with fluid on the brain, Elizabeth started having seizures.

“Before we were able to take out the tumor, we had to perform surgery to drain those cysts,” Dr. Strahle said.

Then when she was strong enough, another surgery to remove the tumor.

“I said, ‘Well, hold on. How much of the tumor did you get?’ And she said, ‘Oh, I think we got the whole thing,” Emily said.

Doctors believe the tumor may have caused right-side cerebral palsy.

“That side of her body has the most trouble with movement and muscle tone,” said Lindsay Peglar Marsala, MD, neonatal neurologist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Now, at two-and-a-half, she’s making great strides, catching up cognitively with her peers, and the latest scans show, Elizabeth is tumor-free, something her mom always dreamed of.

“It was scary, but it never felt impossible,” Emily said.

Elizabeth may always have weaker muscles on her right side, but it should not hold her back in any way. Doctors also have seen her brain mature and develop with time.

