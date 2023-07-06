MDHHS hosting three free virtual baby showers this month
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting three free virtual baby showers for new or expecting families this month!
The events will allow families to learn about available resources, important health and safety information, and ask questions directly to program experts. Participants can register for one of the online sessions, which will take place:
- Wednesday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Monday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, July 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The following MDHHS programs are participating in this event:
- Care for MiWell
- Newborn Screening
- Michigan BioTrust for Health
- Infant Safe Sleep
- Women, Infants, & Children (WIC)
- Immunizations
- Early Hearing Detection and Intervention
- Birth Defects Education and Outreach
- State Breastfeeding Initiative
- Childhood Lead Prevention Education
- Vital Records
- Michigan Home Visiting Initiative
- Maternal Infant Health Program
- Children’s Special Health Care Services
- Eat Safe Fish
- Unintentional Injury Prevention
- Oral Health Program
- PFAS Education
To register for one of the days, click here.
