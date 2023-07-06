Advertise With Us

MDHHS hosting three free virtual baby showers this month

(Live 5)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting three free virtual baby showers for new or expecting families this month!

The events will allow families to learn about available resources, important health and safety information, and ask questions directly to program experts. Participants can register for one of the online sessions, which will take place:

  • Wednesday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Monday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Wednesday, July 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The following MDHHS programs are participating in this event:

  • Care for MiWell
  • Newborn Screening
  • Michigan BioTrust for Health
  • Infant Safe Sleep
  • Women, Infants, & Children (WIC)
  • Immunizations
  • Early Hearing Detection and Intervention
  • Birth Defects Education and Outreach
  • State Breastfeeding Initiative
  • Childhood Lead Prevention Education
  • Vital Records
  • Michigan Home Visiting Initiative
  • Maternal Infant Health Program
  • Children’s Special Health Care Services
  • Eat Safe Fish
  • Unintentional Injury Prevention
  • Oral Health Program
  • PFAS Education

To register for one of the days, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for missing Michigan two-year-old.
Search continues for missing Michigan 2-year-old; FBI offering $25,000 reward
Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
Shane Roark (top left), Deonte Miller (top middle), Terry Jones (top right), Shabaa Holmes...
10 charged with firearm offenses after ‘Operation Full-Auto’
Officers were responding to a call at around 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Walnut Street...
South Bend police looking for witnesses in triple shooting
10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool on July 4, 2023.
10-year-old drowns at Nappanee Public Pool

Latest News

Wednesday’s Child: Isa’s Independence
Swan Lake Resort hosting monthly ‘Classic Car Cruze IN’ on Wednesday
'Bike with a Cop' event held in Benton Harbor.
Kids invited to ‘Bike with a Cop’ this weekend at Clisbee Park
Registration is now open for the 2023 Kids Triathlon in South Bend, hosted by South Bend Venues...
Registration now open for the 2023 Kids Triathlon in South Bend