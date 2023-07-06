MDHHS hosting three free virtual baby showers this month

(WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting three free virtual baby showers for new or expecting families this month!

The events will allow families to learn about available resources, important health and safety information, and ask questions directly to program experts. Participants can register for one of the online sessions, which will take place:

Wednesday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The following MDHHS programs are participating in this event:

Care for MiWell

Newborn Screening

Michigan BioTrust for Health

Infant Safe Sleep

Women, Infants, & Children (WIC)

Immunizations

Early Hearing Detection and Intervention

Birth Defects Education and Outreach

State Breastfeeding Initiative

Childhood Lead Prevention Education

Vital Records

Michigan Home Visiting Initiative

Maternal Infant Health Program

Children’s Special Health Care Services

Eat Safe Fish

Unintentional Injury Prevention

Oral Health Program

PFAS Education

To register for one of the days, click here.

