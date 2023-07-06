Man in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway by Indiana Conservation Officers after a man was pulled from the water on the Fourth of July near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, first responders were called on Tuesday around 4 p.m. CDT to the pier area of the beach for an adult man missing in the water.

After a brief search, officers say the man was pulled from the water by Washington Park Beach lifeguards and taken to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City where he is listed in critical condition.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

