Man in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan

FILE PHOTO - Pier at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.
FILE PHOTO - Pier at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.(Michigan City)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway by Indiana Conservation Officers after a man was pulled from the water on the Fourth of July near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, first responders were called on Tuesday around 4 p.m. CDT to the pier area of the beach for an adult man missing in the water.

After a brief search, officers say the man was pulled from the water by Washington Park Beach lifeguards and taken to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City where he is listed in critical condition.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The zoo just learned that its recently hatched flamingo is a girl, so it’s holding a naming...

Potawatomi Zoo needs your help naming new flamingo chick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The zoo just learned that its recently hatched flamingo is a girl, so it’s holding a naming contest that will also help raise money for conservation.

News

Ernest “Jack” Reed

Celebration of life to be held Thursday for former SB Deputy Mayor Jack Reed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Ernest “Jack” Reed worked for the city for 47 years and was described as a “model civil servant.”

News

Celebration of life to be held for former SB Deputy Mayor Jack Reed

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

10-year-old dies after drowning at Nappanee Public Pool

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

ND DNA Workshop

Notre Dame’s DNA Learning Center wraps up summer camps, workshops

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Notre Dame has been helping kids to fit some science into their summer!

News

Rep. Yakym talks RV tax code, school bus safety legislation on 16 Morning News Now

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
You can watch Tricia’s full interview with Rep. Yakym in the video attached to this story.

News

Notre Dame’s DNA Learning Center wraps up summer camps, workshops

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Rudy Yakym on 16 Morning News Now - July 6, 2023

Rudy Yakym on 16 Morning News Now - July 6, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago

Crime

Craig R. Topel

Man arrested after firing gun at Marshall Co. campground because he ‘wanted to sleep’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Craig R. Topel was booked into the Marshall County Jail for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Indiana

A 5-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in Indiana. (WRTV via CNN...

5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills little sister in Indiana

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WRTV staff
Four young children were playing upstairs at the home when the shooting happened.