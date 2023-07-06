Improvement project set to begin at intersection of Ford, Walnut streets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert out of South Bend!

The Ford and Walnut streets intersection improvement project begins on Thursday. Crews will shift the curb to better align Walnut Street through the intersection, add new sidewalks, curb ramps, bump outs, trees, and perform storm sewer work.

A concrete speed bump will also be installed on Walnut Street, south of the intersection.

A map of the detour has been enclosed below:

The map of the detour. (WNDU)

The project is expected to be completed by mid-September.

