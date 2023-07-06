Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen ISP trooper

Trooper Aaron N. Smith
Trooper Aaron N. Smith(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags across the Hoosier state to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor and remembrance of an Indiana State Police trooper who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Trooper Aaron N. Smith was aiding other officers in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on the southwest side of Indianapolis when he got out of his vehicle to deploy stop sticks and was hit by the suspect vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday — the same day as Smith’s funeral services. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags as well.

Smith is the second Indiana State Police trooper to be killed while trying to slow a pursuit this year. Master Trooper James R. Bailey died back in March after he was struck by a suspect vehicle while trying to deploy stop sticks on I-69 in DeKalb County.

An account to benefit Smith’s family has been established at Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU) under “Aaron Smith Memorial Fund.” Anyone can make a donation by stopping in the nearest IMCU branch or calling 800-556-9268.

Donations can also be made through the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, by clicking here.

If you, your company or organization would like to help with the funeral and other final expenses, please contribute directly to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation at:

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc.

1710 South 10th Street

Noblesville, IN 46060

(317) 431-0755

