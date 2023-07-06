Advertise With Us

Free screening of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ coming to the Gridiron

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can take a trip to the Mushroom Kingdom in downtown South Bend this Saturday.

The Outdoor Film Series will be offering a free screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at the Gridiron on Saturday, July 8, at 9:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, and snacks for the movie.

The film series is a chance for the community to gather with friends and family and enjoy a movie in the heart of downtown. There are even pre-movie activities planned, beginning at 7 p.m.

Pre-movie activities include:

  • Visit The South Bend Chocolate Cafe concession stand for popcorn, cotton candy, soda, water, and candy.
  • Decorate your own Mario Kart that you can then sit in during the movie ($5 suggested donation; all materials provided; while supplies last)
  • Take pictures in the Super Mario Bros. photo op
  • Visit with costumed characters including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Bowser
  • Play “Pin the Mustache on Mario” to win prizes
  • Make it through Mario’s training course to win prizes
  • Play Mario trivia to win prizes
  • Play hoops with event sponsor Point Guard University
  • Visit The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery to paint Mario clay cookies and Mario canvas paintings, to get Mario stickers and temporary tattoos, and to visit with the Glitter Fairy (small fee)
  • Enter to win free South Bend Cubs tickets at the DTSB Tent
  • Play VR games inside the DellStar VR mobile gaming station (small fee)
  • Play video games inside the Foster Fun Station mobile gaming vehicle (small fee)
  • Enjoy some cool treats from Kona Ice (small fee)
  • Color Super Mario Bros. coloring pages
  • Get a FREE freezer pop at the DTSB Tent

For more information, click here.

