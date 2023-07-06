Free screening of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ coming to the Gridiron

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can take a trip to the Mushroom Kingdom in downtown South Bend this Saturday.

The Outdoor Film Series will be offering a free screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at the Gridiron on Saturday, July 8, at 9:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, and snacks for the movie.

The film series is a chance for the community to gather with friends and family and enjoy a movie in the heart of downtown. There are even pre-movie activities planned, beginning at 7 p.m.

Pre-movie activities include:

Visit The South Bend Chocolate Cafe concession stand for popcorn, cotton candy, soda, water, and candy.

Decorate your own Mario Kart that you can then sit in during the movie ($5 suggested donation; all materials provided; while supplies last)

Take pictures in the Super Mario Bros. photo op

Visit with costumed characters including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Bowser

Play “Pin the Mustache on Mario” to win prizes

Make it through Mario’s training course to win prizes

Play Mario trivia to win prizes

Play hoops with event sponsor Point Guard University

Visit The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery to paint Mario clay cookies and Mario canvas paintings, to get Mario stickers and temporary tattoos, and to visit with the Glitter Fairy (small fee)

Enter to win free South Bend Cubs tickets at the DTSB Tent

Play VR games inside the DellStar VR mobile gaming station (small fee)

Play video games inside the Foster Fun Station mobile gaming vehicle (small fee)

Enjoy some cool treats from Kona Ice (small fee)

Color Super Mario Bros. coloring pages

Get a FREE freezer pop at the DTSB Tent

