Free screening of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ coming to the Gridiron
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can take a trip to the Mushroom Kingdom in downtown South Bend this Saturday.
The Outdoor Film Series will be offering a free screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at the Gridiron on Saturday, July 8, at 9:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, and snacks for the movie.
The film series is a chance for the community to gather with friends and family and enjoy a movie in the heart of downtown. There are even pre-movie activities planned, beginning at 7 p.m.
Pre-movie activities include:
- Visit The South Bend Chocolate Cafe concession stand for popcorn, cotton candy, soda, water, and candy.
- Decorate your own Mario Kart that you can then sit in during the movie ($5 suggested donation; all materials provided; while supplies last)
- Take pictures in the Super Mario Bros. photo op
- Visit with costumed characters including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Bowser
- Play “Pin the Mustache on Mario” to win prizes
- Make it through Mario’s training course to win prizes
- Play Mario trivia to win prizes
- Play hoops with event sponsor Point Guard University
- Visit The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery to paint Mario clay cookies and Mario canvas paintings, to get Mario stickers and temporary tattoos, and to visit with the Glitter Fairy (small fee)
- Enter to win free South Bend Cubs tickets at the DTSB Tent
- Play VR games inside the DellStar VR mobile gaming station (small fee)
- Play video games inside the Foster Fun Station mobile gaming vehicle (small fee)
- Enjoy some cool treats from Kona Ice (small fee)
- Color Super Mario Bros. coloring pages
- Get a FREE freezer pop at the DTSB Tent
