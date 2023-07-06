First Alert Weather: Some AM Showers, Cool & Windy This Afternoon

The cold front has passed Michiana and it has left us with cooler air, but it is still humid this morning, luckily, dewpoints will fall off this afternoon and evening as skies clear out and temps are expected to dip into the 50s by tomorrow morning. We’ll see a slow warmup as we get into the weekend, with some rain chances returning by the weekend with some rumbles of thunder possible.

THURSDAY: A few rain showers likely in the morning. Clouds & humidity decreasing for the afternoon hours. High 76F. Low 58F Gusty winds NW 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. High 80F. Low 58F. Wind NNE at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy becoming overcast with rain/storms possible. Rain chances 40%. High 81F. Low 60F. Winds NE 5-15.

