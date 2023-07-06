Family of Montell O’Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In 2021, Montell O’Neal was shot and killed at a house party in South Bend.

His twin brother Maurell O’Neal and niece Rashawnda O’Neal spoke for the first time with 16 News Now, just days after O’Neal’s alleged killer was arrested, more than 21 months after the shooting.

“We were twins, you know; I know everything about him,” Maurell said. “He was just really somebody great and a positive and good energy; he was great man, he was great.”

His niece sat alongside him during the interview with our own Joshua Short. “His smile, he could light up a room,” she said, adding: “He was just a good guy and undeserving of what happened to him.”

The day started much differently than how it ended. The twins attended their first Notre Dame game together. It was the first game of the year during the 2021 season. Maurell said they both were excited to tailgate and witness a win that day, both of which inevitably happened.

“Before we went to the game, one thing I’ll never forget, he said, ‘Bro, let’s pray before we go to this game,’” Maurell said.

Not long after the game, Maurell says his brother took him home and then ended up going to a party later that night. “He called me, he FaceTimed me, and I said, ‘Be safe, and I love you,’ and he said it back to me, and I went back to sleep.”

He didn’t hear from his brother after that 2 a.m. call but ended up with an eerie voicemail about an hour later from a friend who was with Montell. Maurell said the voicemail message was enough where he “felt something.”

It was around that same time police say he was shot and killed at a party near the 800 block of East Washington. His niece Rashawnda was in Indianapolis with her daughter when she found out about the shooting.

“It was terrible, it was terrible news to receive at that hour,” she said, adding: “My first question was who? And why? Why? Because of who Montell was, it was no reason, if anything, for that.”

Montell was a father of four, and his entire family is now starting the healing process following the arrest of his alleged killer.

On Friday, hear their response after we ask them why they think this happened. They also talk about healing from the sudden hurt their family has been put through and how it felt to live in the same city for almost two years, knowing Montell’s killer was still not caught.

This is our way of helping to illuminate the story of gun violence while also humanizing those who are victims of it and changing the narrative of how it’s both viewed and addressed.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.